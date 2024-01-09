Antwerp Airport welcomes 260,000 passengers in 2023

Antwerp Airport, located north of Belgium, celebrated its centenary in style, capping off a remarkable year marked by growth, new partnerships, and a commitment to environmental sustainability. CEO Eric Dumas expressed his satisfaction with the airport’s achievements, highlighting the increased passenger numbers and the addition of five exciting destinations.

In 2023, the airport welcomed 259,764 passengers, marking an 8.5% increase from the previous year. Impressively, this figure represents 85% of the pre-COVID passenger count in 2019. Dumas emphasized the significant milestone reached in September when over 35,000 passengers passed through the airport in a single month, underscoring its growing popularity.

The addition of Luxair as a new airline in January 2023 brought fresh opportunities for travelers, re-establishing six weekly flights to London City. Furthermore, the introduction of new aircraft by TUI fly expanded the airport’s offerings, introducing four captivating destinations: Tenerife, Gran Canaria, Antalya, and Crete-Heraklion.

SkyAlps, commencing its second flying season from Antwerp in late December, added to the excitement with flights to Bolzano in South Tyrol, further diversifying the destination choices for passengers. In total, the airport boasted 15 destinations served by four airlines – TUI, Luxair, SkyAlps, and ASL Fly Executive.

The business flight segment, which experienced growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, continued its upward trajectory in 2023. The airport witnessed a stabilization of growth in this sector, demonstrating the sustained interest from businesses and individuals in utilizing the convenience and efficiency of business aviation.

June 2023 marked a significant moment in the airport’s commitment to sustainability with the inauguration of the Embraer E195-E2. This state-of-the-art aircraft, deployed specifically for Antwerp Airport by TUI fly Belgium, showcases the latest in environmentally conscious aviation technology. Boasting a 33% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to its predecessor, the E195-E2 also contributes to reduced noise levels, enhancing the overall well-being of the airport’s neighbors.

Looking ahead to 2024, Antwerp Airport remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation, with a specific focus on electric flying. CEO Eric Dumas envisions the airport taking a leading role in sustainable aviation technologies, aiming to further reduce the industry’s ecological footprint. The goal is to not only continue the positive momentum but also solidify the airport’s position as a key player in the regional aviation landscape. Antwerp Airport is poised to shape the future of air travel, embracing advancements that prioritize both environmental responsibility and passenger satisfaction.