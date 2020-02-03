Two aircraft with different issues safely landed at Antwerp Airport

On 31 January, a Fairchild Swearingen Metroliner (EC-GXJ) departed Birmingham Airport, United Kingdom for a flight towards a currently unknown destination.

While flying towards Belgium – above the North Sea – at 19,000 feet, the aircraft suffered an alleged decompression, forcing the pilots to descend to lower altitudes. The aircraft entered a holding pattern above Koksijde, Belgium (KOKSY VOR). 20 minutes later, the aircraft diverted to Antwerp Airport, Belgium for a landing at 19:00 (UTC +1).

About 1,5 hours later, the aircraft departed again from Antwerp Airport but only a few minutes into the flight, the pilots were forced to return again to Antwerp Airport.

On the same day, a Partenavia P-68B Victor (I-VICC) lost an emergency window while flying above Antwerp, regional tv-channel ATV reports.

A passerby found the aircraft window of the private jet on a piece of land along the Albert Canal. How the window got detached from the aircraft is not yet clear and is being investigated.

Sources: