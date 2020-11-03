Second wave impacts Antwerp Airport at the start of the winter season (-88.5% in October)

In October, Antwerp Airport welcomed 3,665 passengers. That is a decrease of 88.5% compared to the 32,033 passengers that the airport registered in October 2019.

The passenger figures were positively influenced in October by the scheduled flights of Air Antwerp and from 22 October also by TUI Fly. Air Antwerp has reconnected the airport with London City since mid-September. However, this connection remains difficult as there is still a 14-day quarantine requirement in the UK for inbound travellers.

In addition to the flights of Air Antwerp, TUI Fly resumed its flights to the Spanish top destination Alicante on Thursday 22 October, for the first time since the beginning of September when the region became a red zone.

In addition to the decrease in the number of scheduled flights, we also notice a decrease in the number of business flights in October. This segment decreased by 27% compared to October 2019. This decrease can also be explained by the worldwide increase in the number of corona infections.

Despite the weaker figures, the business aviation segment is looking positively to the future and believes in a rapid revival of the sector. At the end of October, the business jet company FlyingGroup opened a brand new energy-neutral head office at Antwerp Airport.

During the period from January to October, the airport welcomed 85,076 passengers compared to 265,175 passengers over the same period in 2019. This is a decrease of 67.9%.

The airport does not expect an immediate recovery in the coming months. However, it is looking forward to a sustainable recovery of the activities at the airport in 2021.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020