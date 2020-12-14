[Scoop] This aircraft will come to Antwerp for filming second season of Belgian Netflix series “Into the Night”

For the second season of Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi drama thriller “Into the Night“, a group of people that are hijacked attempt to survive a catastrophe that kills all living organisms during daylight hours. Also in the second season, creator Jason George films inside an aircraft. For the occasion, Netflix asked Belgian private jet rental The Aviation Factory to hire an aircraft with a luxurious touch.

What happened in the first season? In short, an aircraft heads west in an attempt to survive a catastrophe that kills all living organisms during daylight hours.

The group must work together to keep the sun behind them. The group must deal with fuel shortage, irradiated food, hidden agenda, and other problems in their race to reach an underground military bunker. Wikipedia: Into the Night (TV series)

Now here comes the scoop: tomorrow, 15 December at 15:00 (UTC +1), Titan Airways’ sole Airbus A318 (registered G-EUNB) will land at Antwerp Airport, Belgium. During the night, the aircraft will be towed to a dedicated site at the airport where filming will start at 21:00 and will end at 06:00 the next day.

Filming is scheduled during three nights. The baby Airbus is expected to depart again on Friday morning.