Passengers at Antwerp Airport back to pre-coronavirus levels

In the second quarter, 81,705 passengers travelled via Antwerp Airport. That is no less than 97.5% of the number of passengers who took the plane via the airport during the second quarter of 2019, before the corona crisis. Business trips and private aviation at Antwerp Airport are also flourishing. The business segment exceeds the 2019 figures by more than 10%.

Antwerp Airport once again recorded strong passenger numbers in the second quarter. In April, May and June, 81,705 passengers travelled via Antwerp. “The strong figures of the first quarter also continued during the months of April, May and June,” emphasises Eric Dumas, CEO of Antwerp Airport. “We welcomed just 2.5% fewer passengers this quarter than during the second quarter of 2019, before the corona crisis (83,773).”

Since the start of this year, passenger numbers have been rising month by month. June was therefore the best month since the start of the corona crisis. “For the first time in June, more than 30,000 passengers once again travelled through our airport. Our customers are clearly excited to travel again. We also expect more than 30,000 passengers per month in July and August,” said Dumas.

In total, the airport welcomed 126,496 passengers during the first half of the year. That is 224% more than in 2021 and barely 4% less than in the record year 2019.

Business flights

Business and private aviation at Antwerp Airport is also doing very well. The market has seen a rapid recovery after the corona pandemic. During the second quarter, the number of business and private flights increased by 30% compared to the same period last year. Compared to 2019, the airport has registered an increase of 11%.

When we look at the entire first half of the year, we see that business and private aviation has grown by 45% compared to last year. Compared to the first six months of 2019, the airport can record a growth of 11.3%. “Thanks to the companies that use private jets such as FlyingGroup, ASL Group and The Aviation Factory, business/private aviation in Antwerp is flourishing like never before. Together with these companies that enjoy worldwide fame, we put Antwerp on the map. Antwerp has always been an important business airport. and proves this once again with these wonderful growth figures,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

Since Covid, the group of people who fly privately has changed a lot. Not only business people travel on a private jet. Families and larger groups of friends are increasingly opting for a private flight. This is because they are even more flexible that way. It makes it possible to travel in small groups, there are no waiting times and you can leave whenever you want.

Tuesday, July 5, 2022