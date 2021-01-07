Passenger figures for Antwerp Airport dropped 71%, airport keeps investing for a bright future

In 2020, a total of 88,036 passengers traveled through Antwerp Airport, Belgium. A decrease of 71,3% compared to 2019, when the airport welcomed 306,330 passengers. Private jet flights also dropped 34% compared to 2019. The airport, however, remains optimistic for its future.

2020 started very promising for Antwerp Airport, but the coronavirus pandemic interrupted air traffic between mid-March and the start of July. The airport took care of some of its infrastructure: the car park and the kiss&ride zone were taken care of, ensuring a short walking distance between parking and terminal building.

Next to the improved parking, passengers can now enjoy duty free shopping. The airport eyes expanding its departure hall and a new arrival hall will be build.

The airport is optimistic about 2021. For example, Antwerp Airport expects that Air Antwerp and TUI fly Belgium flights will resume this spring. Passengers will have the possibility to fly from Antwerp Airport to 11 destinations.

Private jet companies (ASL and Flying Group) have invested significantly in the expansion and renewal of their infrastructure at the airport, the airport expects an increase of business (private jet) flights from/to Antwerp.