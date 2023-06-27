Ostend-Bruges and Antwerp airports ready for peak summer, expect 160,000 passengers in July and August

Ostend-Bruges Airport and Antwerp Airport expect 160,000 passengers this summer holiday. Together with all partners, the airports have prepared for a smooth summer holiday.

“Regional airports are gaining in popularity. Passengers travel here without stress and do not have to be present three hours in advance. For many, this is a decisive factor in choosing a regional departure,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

Airport Ostend-Bruges

Ostend-Bruges Airport expects 90,000 passengers in July and August. That figure is in line with last summer’s passenger figures. Travellers once again have a choice of 13 Spanish, Greek and Turkish destinations. For the first time since 2019 you can fly from Ostend to Antalya again. The Turkish destination is offered three times a week. The top 3 summer destinations from Ostend are Alicante, Malaga and Tenerife.

You can find all destinations via: www.luchthaven-oostendebrugge.com/ Destinations

Airport Antwerp

Antwerp Airport expects 70,000 passengers in July and August. The airport hopes to exceed the passenger numbers of 2019 this summer. Travellers can choose from 12 destinations this summer in Spain, Greece, Morocco, Turkey, Croatia and the United Kingdom. Thanks to the new TUI fly aircraft, destinations further afield such as Tenerife, Crete and Antalya will be offered from Antwerp for the first time this summer.

In addition to TUI fly, ASL Fly Executive and Luxair will also operate flights from Antwerp this summer. ASL flies to Ibiza twice a week between June 30 and August 21 and Luxair flies four times a week throughout the summer holidays and in just 50 minutes to the British capital London.

You can find all destinations via: www.luchthaven-antwerpen.com/destinations

Regional airports popular

“Our regional airports are gaining popularity,” says CEO Eric Dumas. “Due to the crowds at the major airports, travellers are increasingly opting for a regional departure. Our airports do not suffer from a staff shortage and travellers do not have to be present three hours in advance. In addition, the short walking distances and fast turnaround times are decisive for many passengers factors for choosing our airports“, emphasises Dumas.

“Together with all partners, the airports have prepared to ensure that the summer holidays run smoothly. Anyone who opts for a regional departure also opts for a comfortable, stress-free departure. We are known for that, and we are committed to it,” Dumas concludes.