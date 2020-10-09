No further recovery for Antwerp International Airport for the time being

The recovery that had started at Antwerp airport in the summer came to a halt in September. The further rebound of the coronavirus in Belgium and Europe resulted in additional travel restrictions being imposed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

After the Balearic Islands and Split had changed to colour code red, a similar decision followed on 4 September for the entire Spanish mainland. In concrete terms, this meant that all TUI fly flights were temporarily halted. TUI fly did use a few empty aircraft until 10 September to repatriate travellers from the red areas.

The changed situation also has a tangible impact on passenger figures. In September, 5,000 passengers travelled through Antwerp International Airport. This is a decrease of 59.7% compared to the figures for August 2020. In the period January-September 81,411 travelled via Antwerp airport. This is 65.1% less than the 233,142 passengers over the same period in 2019.

Air Antwerp, on the other hand, has started its activities carefully from September 14, 2020. They connect Antwerp with London City with an evening flight on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

From October 22, TUI Fly will also temporarily resume its activities at the airport. From that day the airline will resume flights to the Spanish top destination Alicante until the end of the autumn holidays.

Wednesday, October 7, 2020