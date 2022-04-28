New Antwerp Airport restaurant opens on Sunday 1 May

Have lunch with a view of the runway, or wave goodbye to your family and friends from the panoramic terrace. It’s possible again! On Sunday 1 May, Bar & Restaurant Belair Antwerp will open its doors at our airport.

Good news with this beautiful spring weather, because the most beautiful terrace in the city will open again. The brand new airport restaurant Belair Antwerp will open its doors on Wednesday 27 April. Restaurant Belair Antwerp is run by Rein Van Hove and Dirk Blockmans. The couple already has a catering business in Antwerp with Brasserie 2140 and is therefore not ready for their test piece.

“Belair Antwerp must become a place where everyone feels at home, but also thinks that they are on vacation. For some it will be a place to dream about their next trip, for others it will be a wonderful place to enjoy a city ​​trip or will it be the first acquaintance with Belgium,” says Rein. “Of course, we are not only there for the passengers. Everyone is welcome here. We hope that many people from the region will find their way to our business and our beautiful terrace.”

From breakfast to dinner

If you want to eat at Belair Antwerp, you can choose from a wide range. “You can have breakfast, lunch and dinner with us. We will be open every day from 8 am to 10 pm,” says Rein. The kitchen closes at 9 pm.

Panoramic terrace

The restaurant also has a beautiful panoramic terrace. “From the terrace, you have a beautiful view of the entire airport area. It is the ideal location to wave goodbye to or wait for your family or friends,” says Rein.

Important asset for the airport

The airport restaurant is an important asset for the airport. “Many local residents and travellers have longed for a new restaurant with a view of our airport. Finally, the time has come. We are very pleased with the opening of the new restaurant. We wish the operators every success,” said Airport Commander Wim Verbist.

More information at www.belair-antwerp.be

Thursday 28 April 2022