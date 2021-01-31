Jung Sky Cessna 525A CitationJet overruns runway at Antwerp Airport, Belgium

On 30 January, a Jung Sky Cessna 525A CitationJet CJ2 (registered 9A-JSC), operated a private jet flight between Naples, Italy and Antwerp, Belgium. During landing at Antwerp, however, the aircraft overran the runway.

On images that appeared on social media, the aircraft ended up behind runway 11. It was still at a speed of 41 knots at the end of the runway, after apparently touching down late. An investigation by Belgian aviation authorities will be launched.

A flight due to land later in the evening was diverted to Maastricht Aachen Airport.

Jung Sky is a Croatian private jet and charter company.

