Impressive growth continues in January at Antwerp Airport (+28.8%)

Antwerp airport continues with the spectacular growth of the past months. It ended the first month of 2020 with a growth of 28.8%. Almost 20,000 passengers travelled via Antwerp in January compared to 15,464 in January 2019.

The growth in passenger numbers is the result of the successful business destination to London City. A second important factor that has contributed to this result is the better load factor of all TUI fly flights. We also note that the connection from Innsbruck is again doing much better than in previous years. It is clear that ski lovers will find their way to Austria via Antwerp airport. It is possible to travel to Innsbruck until the end of March!

In general, it can be said that the airport achieved a good result in January if we take into account the fact that the demand for air travel during this period is always lower.

With regard to punctuality (OTP or “on-time performance”) we note an excellent and virtually stable result compared to last year: 98.6%.

Tuesday, February 4, 2020