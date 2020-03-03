Flights to London City and Innsbruck take care of a solid growth for Antwerp Airport in February (+22.2%)

Antwerp airport again experienced strong growth last month. The number of passengers in February rose to 18,827 from 15,403 last year. That is an increase of no less than 22.2%. This increase is mainly due to the successful business flights to London City with the new Belgian airline Air Antwerp, which operates exclusively from Antwerp airport.

In addition, the airport benefitted from the positive effect of the Carnival holiday. The Belgian likes a “break” during that period and therefore the TUI fly flights continued to perform very well. One of the highlights in this story is the Austrian winter destination, Innsbruck. For many sporty types, this top destination remains highly sought after.

The strong growth figure, however, was somewhat overshadowed by the storms. The grim weather conditions have diverted a number of flights to alternative airports in the area. A number of other flights were cancelled. Under normal circumstances, growth would have been even higher without these exceptional weather conditions.

The airport remains cautious for the coming months. The coronavirus has an impact on passenger transport. For example, the sector notes that there is a general decline in the demand for tickets within Europe.

The on-time performance improved to 98.4% compared to 97.7% in February 2019.

Tuesday, 3 March 2020