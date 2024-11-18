Direct flights from Antwerp to South Tyrol during Summer 2025

Next summer season, travelers can enjoy a new route connecting Antwerp directly to Bolzano, the capital of Italy’s South Tyrol region. Starting from April 24, 2025, SkyAlps will offer direct flights twice a week until October 23.

“The flights, lasting just 90 minutes, make it easier than ever to explore the breathtaking Dolomites and the alpine charm of northern Italy. With departures every Thursday and Sunday, the schedules are designed to maximize convenience, allowing ample time for travelers to settle in and begin their adventure the same day,” the airline wrote in a press release.

SkyAlps, already a familiar presence at Antwerp Airport, enhances its service with this first-ever summer schedule to Bolzano. Passengers will travel in modern, eco-friendly aircraft that reduce emissions by up to 50% compared to standard regional jets. In-flight service includes South Tyrolean specialties and local wines, ensuring a luxurious and sustainable experience. Both Antwerp and Bolzano airports are compact and efficient, offering a stress-free start and end to the journey.

South Tyrol is a year-round destination, but its summer allure is exceptional. The region boasts sunny days, refreshing alpine lakes, and endless hiking opportunities through UNESCO-listed Dolomite landscapes. Visitors can indulge in the area’s vibrant cultural calendar, featuring traditional festivals, live music, and world-class culinary events. With its mix of alpine beauty and Italian flair, South Tyrol promises an unforgettable summer escape.