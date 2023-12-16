Code Red activists blocked from accessing runways at Antwerp and Liege airports

A group of about twenty climate activists from Code Red attempted to occupy Antwerp Airport but were stopped by the police. Their goal was to disrupt private jet traffic by gathering at the airport’s aircraft parking area, intending to limit flights.

The activists were prevented from entering, with only a few managing to breach the security measures before being detained. Code Red aims to protest against private planes taking off from Antwerp Airport and calls for a different purpose for the airport.

Elsewhere in Wallonia, activists associated with the same movement are attempting to block an Alibaba distribution centre at Liège Airport, without having access to the runways. According to Code Red, planes loaded with consumer goods from China can no longer be unloaded and trucks can no longer leave the site.

Code Red is also protesting at Kortrijk airport, preventing private jets from taking off.

They have already conducted similar protests against Total Energies and Engie in the past.

Code Red is a civil disobedience movement created by activists and supported by different organizations and action groups. The movement has announced for several months a new action of mass civil disobedience, which targets the aviation industry.