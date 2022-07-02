Antwerp airport closes 37 days for important runway maintenance

Between 19 September and 25 October, Antwerp airport (Belgium) will be closed for air traffic. Important runway maintenance, originally scheduled for 2018, will take place.

Airport commander Wim Verbist explains to Gazet Van Antwerpen: “We waited till the end of the busy Summer season, but we have to be ready before Winter. The runway has been refurbished back in 1996 and after this refurbishment the airport is ready again for the next 15 years.”

Next to new asphalt, a new lighting system (LED), sewage and drainage system will be installed.

During the period, passengers can fly via Brussels Airport, or other nearby airports.