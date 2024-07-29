Bruno De Saegher appointed as CEO of Antwerp and Ostend-Bruges airports

Bruno De Saegher has been named the new CEO of Antwerp Airport and Ostend-Bruges Airport, effective September 1, 2024. He replaces Eric Dumas, who has led both airports since late 2020.

De Saegher has extensive experience, having served as Chairman of the Airport Development Company Flanders (LOM Flanders) since 2015. His knowledge of both airports and their operations makes his appointment strategic, especially following the issuance of a new environmental permit for Antwerp Airport and during the advanced application stage for Ostend-Bruges Airport.

EGIS, the French company operating the airports, continues its tradition of appointing a Dutch-speaking CEO familiar with the socio-economic and societal aspects of the airports. De Saegher, also a district councillor in Berchem, has announced he will step down from politics after his current term, not running in the upcoming municipal elections.

De Saegher expressed enthusiasm about his new role, highlighting the potential of both airports to support the economy sustainably. EGIS and LOM Flanders, which have been collaborating since 2014, will continue to ensure safe air traffic and commercial operations at these airports.