Antwerp public prosecutor’s office intends to prosecute Antwerp Airport for violations of environmental legislation, potentially affecting TUI flights

The Antwerp public prosecutor’s office plans to prosecute Antwerp Airport in Deurne for violating environmental laws by constructing buildings in an area designated as agricultural land. If convicted, the airport could face consequences that affect TUI flights.

To enable TUI flights to take off, the entire length of the runway must be utilised, but a safety perimeter, including a road used by airport vehicles, was built in an area designated as agricultural land.

Environmental advocacy groups, who have long called for the airport’s closure, have welcomed the prosecutor’s decision. If the airport is convicted, it may be required to restore the area to its original state, which could impact the usability of the runway. This would have significant implications for TUI flights and the profitability of the airport.

The case will begin on 20 June and a verdict may not be immediate.

The airport will also need to apply for a new environmental permit, and there is speculation that the application may include a request to regularise the violations. However, the outcome is uncertain, and it is not guaranteed that such regularisation will be granted.