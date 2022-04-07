Antwerp Airport welcomes 44,791 passengers during first quarter, with business flights also on the rise

In the first quarter of this year, a total of 44,791 passengers travelled via Antwerp Airport. In March, there were even more passengers than before Covid-19. Business flights, too, did considerably better. These figures mean that Antwerp Airport has already booked a strong first quarter.



Antwerp Airport recorded rising passenger figures during the first quarter. During the first three months of 2022, 44,791 passengers travelled via Antwerp. “The recovery of the passenger figures at our airport continues. In March we even welcomed 7% more passengers than in March 2019, which was our record year”, stresses Eric Dumas CEO of Antwerp Airport.



Not without a struggle



Compared to the first quarter of 2019, Antwerp Airport welcomed only 7.7% fewer passengers in the first quarter of 2022. “This is mainly due to the later start-up date of flights to Innsbruck, the temporary suspension of flights to Morocco and the lack of a connection to London,” explains Dumas.



Great prospects



The airport also expects a further recovery during the next few months. “We notice that more and more people are starting to travel again. We are well prepared and look forward to welcoming everyone back to our airport,” concludes CEO Eric Dumas.



This week, the first flights to Mallorca have already taken off again. Later this month, flights to Ibiza and Split (Croatia) will also be restarted. And in mid-June the French destination Avignon will be added to the flight schedule.



Business flights



The same positive trend is also registered in Antwerp Airport’s business segment. The business flight component has fully recovered and exceeds the 2019 level during the first three months. In March, the share of business flights was even 26% higher than in 2019. This once again indicates the strong anchoring of business flights at Antwerp Airport.