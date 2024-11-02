Antwerp Airport to change name and undergo green transformation with electric air taxis and drones

André Orban
Antwerp Airport in Deurne, soon to be rebranded as Antwerp City Airport, has unveiled ambitious plans for sustainable innovation.

Key initiatives include a 10-hectare solar panel array designed to power the airport and provide clean energy for electric planes, short-distance air taxis, and drones.

CEO Bruno De Saegher, who joined on September 1, emphasises the shift towards a new model of air mobility alongside traditional aviation. This rebranding highlights the airport’s urban proximity and its role in the economic heart of Flanders, positioning it as a hub for modern, green transportation.

