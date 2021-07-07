Antwerp airport sees passenger numbers increase in second quarter

Antwerp airport sees passenger numbers increase: “Passengers have found their way back to our airport.“

Antwerp Airport sees passenger numbers and business flights increase during the second quarter of 2021. “In May and June, we see a very good occupancy rate on the flights from our airport. The passengers have clearly found their way to our airport and the desire to travel again“, says CEO Eric Dumas.

At the end of April, the first flights again departed from our airport to 5 Spanish destinations. Split (Croatia) and Avignon (France) also started on June 18, so that again 7 destinations are flown from Antwerp. “The first flight left on April 20, shortly after the lifting of the travel ban. After that, we saw a cautious recovery in passenger numbers. At that time, a large part of Spain was still coloured red,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

Good occupancy rate

From May, more and more countries turned green and orange again on the map of Europe. “In May and June, we see a very good occupancy rate on the flights from our airport. The passengers have clearly found their way to our airport and the desire to travel. We are very happy about that.”

In total, 32,352 passengers travelled through Antwerp airport in the second quarter. “We cannot compare these figures with 2019. Some destinations are not yet flown in and there are currently no flights to London after the activities at Air Antwerp have ceased. Our airport is, however, in talks with candidates to restart this route. take,” says Dumas.

“However, we are pleased that people are once again finding their way to our airport. We are looking forward to welcoming many happy passengers this summer.”

Business flights

We also see a good recovery in business flights. “In June, business flights again reached the level of 2019 and the flight schools also resumed their activities. Both things contribute to the further recovery of the airport’s activities,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

Wednesday, July 7, 2021