Antwerp airport looks back positively on the summer holidays: 58.5% more passengers than in 2020

Antwerp Airport can look back positively on the summer holidays. The airport welcomed almost 60% more passengers than a year ago. “The Belgians are once again eager to travel. We are pleased with these encouraging figures and expect this trend to continue,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

For many Belgians, the need for a holiday turned out to be very great. Antwerp Airport welcomed 58.5% more passengers this summer than last year. “A total of 37,500 passengers traveled via Antwerp. We are doing considerably better than last year. People are once again eager to travel,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

The airport is pleased with these figures and expects passenger numbers to increase further. “The load factor on the flights was excellent this summer. That gives us a lot of confidence for the coming months. We expect the figures to continue to rise this autumn,” says Dumas.

This summer passengers could choose from 7 sunny destinations. Tangier and Nador, the two Moroccan destinations to which you can fly from Antwerp, were not flown in this summer. At the other destinations, the available capacity was in some cases lower than during the last ‘normal’ summer holiday in 2019. “So we cannot compare these figures with 2019, but we are on the right track. These are encouraging figures.”

Punctual departure

The airport can also present excellent punctuality figures this summer. In July and August, no less than 97.4% of all flights departed on time. “Travelling via a regional airport has nothing but advantages. Not only do you leave completely relaxed on your trip, but your flight also almost always departs on time,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

Alicante number one

Traditionally, the Spanish destinations are doing very well. Most travellers booked a flight to Alicante. Malaga and Ibiza complete the top 3.

Business flights

Business flights had an excellent summer. In June, business flights again reached the level of 2019. During the summer holidays, the figures were even 6% higher than in 2019.