Antwerp airport looks back on strong 2022

Antwerp Airport had an excellent year. The airport welcomed 239,500 passengers last year, which is 63% more than in 2021. Business and private aviation recorded a 13% increase compared to 2019.

“After two exceptional and difficult years, 2022 allowed for a return to full travel. The airport can therefore record excellent passenger figures and excellent occupancy rates over the full year,” said CEO Eric Dumas. “Between April and August, our airport welcomed the same number of passengers as in 2019. The fact that carefree travel was once again possible was clearly visible.”

63% more passengers

In total, the airport welcomed 239,500 passengers last year, an increase of 63% over 2021 and again 79% of the number of passengers who travelled through the airport in 2019. In September and October, our airport was closed for five weeks due to the renovation of the runway. These works were necessary to ensure aircraft land and take off safely in the coming years too.

“These works were essential for the future of the airport. We will benefit of these investments by the LOM in the coming years. Without the temporary closure, we would have welcomed almost the same number of passengers as in 2019. We are very satisfied and are looking forward to 2023,” says Dumas.

“Antwerp Airport aims to welcome more than 310,000 annual passengers by 2025. The launch of the route to Bolzano with SkyAlps and the restart of flights to London City with Luxair in January should contribute to this,” says Dumas. “The larger and more fuel-efficient aircraft that TUI fly will put into service in 2023 should also ensure that even more travellers can depart via Antwerp. Furthermore, we remain strongly committed to route development and hope to persuade airlines to fly to and from Antwerp.”

Record year for business aviation

The business segment recorded a record year this year. Year-on-year, the number of business flights is up 30% compared to 2021. Compared to 2019, the number of flights is up 13%. “The market has seen a rapid recovery after the corona pandemic. Thanks to private jet companies such as FlyingGroup, ASL Group and The Aviation Factory, business/private aviation in Antwerp is flourishing like never before. That Antwerp Airport is an important business airport is once again proven by these growth figures,” says CEO Eric Dumas.

11 destinations in 2023

In 2023, travellers will be able to fly from Antwerp to 11 destinations. These destinations will be offered by four airlines: TUI fly, ASL Fly Executive, SkyAlps and Luxair.