Antwerp Airport is seeing business flights on the rise again and is getting ready for a restart

Antwerp Airport is seeing business flights and flight movements increase in the first quarter of 2021. From April 20, TUI fly will again fly from the airport to the Spanish destinations. The airport, therefore, expects to see a recovery in passenger figures in the coming months.

During the first 3 months of this year, Antwerp welcomed 6,718 passengers. That’s a decrease of 86% compared to last year when the airport welcomed 48,500 passengers until the start of the corona pandemic in mid-March.

From April 20, TUI fly will again fly twice a week to Alicante, Malaga, Murcia, Ibiza and Mallorca. From June 18, TUI fly will also start a new connection from Antwerp to Avignon in the south of France.

Business flights

“We do notice a recovery in business flights. For example, the number of business flights in March was slightly above the number of March 2020 when the first lockdown started. The flight schools have also been restarted this spring so that pilot training resumes. Both things contribute to the further recovery of the airport’s activities,” said CEO Eric Dumas.

Safe travel environment

CEO Eric Dumas: “As an airport, we are getting ready to welcome everyone to our airport again from 19 April. We are convinced that travellers can travel safely and comfortably through our airport. Our smaller size clearly plays in our favour. Few flights depart at the same time. As a result, there are only a limited number of passengers in the airport building at a time and the distance can be kept at all times. The airport has invested heavily in corona safety in recent months. passengers.”

Friday, April 9, 2021