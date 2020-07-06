Antwerp Airport completely ready for restart on 10 July

After a period of almost four months of inactivity, Antwerp Airport is happy to finally welcome passengers again soon. In mid-June, TUI fly Belgium already communicated that the first flights from the regional airport will depart on Friday 10 July. Two top destinations were immediately selected: Split (Croatia) and Ibiza (Spain). The adjusted summer programme of TUI fly currently provides a limited number of flights per day.

In September, Air Antwerp will follow suit and the airport will be reconnected to London City. Travelling from Antwerp airport is therefore once again possible, albeit with an adapted route in which creating a safe environment for both passengers and staff has absolute priority.

Fly safe fly healthy

To guarantee the safety of its passengers, staff and their families, Antwerp Airport has taken various measures based on the protocol drawn up by the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), which was also coordinated with the GEES (Group of Experts in charge of the Exit Strategy). The aim of all measures taken is to be able to welcome passengers with a safe and familiar feeling again. For example, wearing a mouth mask is mandatory in the entire airport building. You can disinfect your hands at the various disinfection stations throughout the airport. In addition, the counters were fitted with Plexiglas screens and stickers on the floor alert passengers to always keep social distancing of 1.5 metres. Each tray is disinfected and cleaned at the security checkpoint and all employees at the airport wear masks and gloves.

To increase passenger comfort, they also have the option to purchase mouth masks, gloves and disinfectant alcohol gel from the vending machine at the main entrance to the airport.

The Flyshop, as well as the brand new tax-free shop, are open. Here too, the necessary safety and distance measures are taken into account. Contactless payment in the Flyshop and in the tax-free shop is possible and is also strongly recommended.

The overview of all measures taken can be found at www.antwerpairport.aero.

The airlines themselves have also taken a number of measures to ensure safety in flight. It is therefore advisable to consult the website of TUI fly (www.tuifly.be) and Air Antwerp (www.airantwerp.com). They inform about any restrictions on hand luggage, adapted boarding procedures, etc.

Fly relax fly regional

Thanks to its regional character, the airport has all the assets to avoid crowds. Due to a better spread of the flights, the number of passengers through the airport building will be very manageable. Furthermore, Antwerp Airport still guarantees, even with the measures taken, short waiting times at the check-in counters followed by a smooth security check. In addition, there are not any long walking distances through the airport and passengers are in no time from the parking to the gates. Finally, the airport worked in collaboration with Indigo Park Belgium on a new drop-off zone and Parking Premium (P2) received no fewer than 169 safe and spacious parking spaces. Antwerp Airport, therefore, considers an optimal passenger experience of paramount importance.

Marcel Buelens, CEO Airports Antwerp and Ostend-Bruges: “Happy holidays everyone and enjoy this newfound freedom.”

Monday, July 6, 2020