Antwerp Airport celebrates its centenary with Fly-In and Air Show on 20 and 21 May

On Monday, May 23, 2023, it will be exactly 100 years ago that Antwerp Airport opened for the first time, that same year Jean Stampe and Maurice Vertongen started their pilot school there. On the occasion of the centenary of the airport, the Stampe en Vertongen Museum is organising a Fly-In and Air Show at the airport in the weekend of 20 and 21 May.

Antwerp Airport is celebrating a remarkable anniversary this year. The airport is 100 years old. Antwerp Airport officially opened on May 23, 1923. Not much later, Jean Stampe and Maurice Vertongen opened the first flight school and aircraft factory at the airport. Together with Jan Olieslagers, they were the initiators and driving forces behind the development of the airport.

One hundred years later, the Stampe en Vertongen Museum, which was founded in 1995, is organising a Fly-In and Air Show in honour of the airport’s centenary. The airport grounds will be open to the general public on both days.

Programme

Saturday May 20 – On Saturday, May 20 the 29th Stampe Fly In will take place. Old and new aircraft from all corners of the world will come to Antwerp airport that day, where the aircraft will also be on display. In addition, visitors also have the opportunity to visit the latest Airbus A400M transport aircraft of the Ministry of Defence or to fly with an SV-4 aircraft. These aircraft were made in the aircraft factory at Antwerp Airport.

Sunday, May 21 – On Sunday, May 21, a large air show will take place at the airport between 13:00 and 17:30. That day you will be able to enjoy, among other things, Harvards, Spitfires, the Red Devils and a large light show with acrobatics.

The airport grounds are open to the general public from 10:00 on both days. There is something to experience for young and old. There are also various food and drink stands at the airport, there will be various sales stands, there will be fringe animation and the airport restaurant Belair will also be open.

The entrance fee is 5 euros per person. Your ticket is valid on both Saturday and Sunday. You can buy a ticket at the door.

Wednesday, May 3, 2023