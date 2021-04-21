Antwerp Airport briefly closed after hard landing of a light aircraft

As already mentioned in our forum this morning, Antwerp Airport has been briefly closed to all air traffic on 21 April after the hard landing of a light aircraft.

The aircraft, a Sonaca 200 from ASL Academy registered OO-AAC, was doing touch and go’s. During one of the landings, the nose gear strut was bent and the aircraft stopped on the runway.

Sources say a student pilot was alone on board. There are no injuries, but some light damage to the plane.

The runway was quickly cleared and air traffic could resume normally after less than one hour.