Antwerp Airport blocked by climate activists and a local committee fighting for its closure

Activists from citizens’ groups “Doe Deurne Dicht” (‘close Deurne’, a reference to the site of Antwerp Airport) and “Extinction Rebellion” attempted to block the access road to Antwerp airport as a protest demanding the airport’s closure and the creation of a new park on the 190 hectares of its land.

The activists raised concerns about noise, air pollution, CO2 emissions, and tax money spent on the airport, arguing that only a privileged few benefit from it. They chanted slogans and erected a wooden tripod on the road.

However, the police intervened swiftly, preventing a complete blockage of the airport and arresting 43 activists. The access road was eventually reopened.