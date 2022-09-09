Afrojack’s private jet overshoots runway at Antwerp Airport; no injuries

In the evening of 8 September, a GlobeAir Cessna 510 Citation Mustang private jet operated flight GAC531R between Paris Le Bourget, France and Antwerp, Belgium. After landing at Antwerp Airport, during poor weather conditions, the aircraft overshot runway 11 and came to rest in the safety zone.

The aircraft carried famous DJ and music producer Afrojack, who posted images (see below) on Instagram. He was traveling with his wife Elettra Lamborghini when the landing almost went wrong.

Nobody got injured during the mishap and the aircraft received no damage.

Rescue services hurried to the aircraft and pulled the aircraft out of the grass, the Belgian Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) has launched an investigation into the circumstances.