Ukrainian SkyUp Airlines opened a line maintenance station for its aircraft in Antalya

Sky-Stream aircraft maintenance line station was launched at the international airport of the city of Antalya, Turkey. Founded by SkyUp Airlines, this organisation now exclusively maintains the airline’s fleet.

The team currently working at the station in Antalya consists of Sky-Stream personnel and technical specialists (engineers). In total, as of today, the organisation has 41 employees. The approved scope of work in Antalya covers line maintenance of Boeing 737-600/700/800/900 aircraft.

“Preserving and providing work to the team is one of our primary tasks today. The ability for our technical specialists to continue working in wartime conditions is a necessary requirement for maintaining the necessary experience and validity of their aircraft maintenance licenses. In addition, it is a chance for us to preserve the professional potential of the country for the revival of the Ukrainian aviation industry after our victory,” comments Dmytro Seroukhov, General Director of SkyUp Airlines. “We are incredibly grateful for the cooperation of State Aviation Administration of Ukraine and our Turkish partners TD Team, Corendon Airlines, Freebird Airlines, Tailwind Airlines, without whose support the station in Antalya would not be operational.”

Sky-Stream maintenance organisation was registered back in March 2021. It was originally planned to develop this business of the airline’s operations in Ukraine. The approval certificate was received on 16 February 2022, and at the time of the Russian invasion, a maintenance station at Boryspil Airport was equipped and prepared. However, the full-scale war forced the organisation to look for opportunities to work abroad.

Currently, the station in Antalya maintains three SkyUp aircraft. By the end of August, one more aircraft will be added to them, and in the autumn, two more aeroplanes. According to the agreements, the station will work until October. For the autumn-winter period, SkyUp plans to open several more line maintenance stations in other countries.

Kyiv, 26.08.2022