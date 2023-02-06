Massive earthquakes in Turkey damage runway of Hatay Airport

The two powerful earthquakes that struck southern Turkey this early morning, causing widespread damage in Turkey and Syria, have also damaged the runway of Hatay Airport, Turkey. It is believed that the earthquake is the strongest to hit Turkey in recorded history.

Next to the closure of Hatay, Gaziantep airport has been closed for commercial air traffic as the airport needs to be available for rescue missions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that search-and-rescue teams and Red Cross units were mobilised as well as the Turkish army. Equipment and other aid materials have been dispatched to the earthquake zone from all over the country.

#Hatay airport runway is out of service due to the strong earthquake. pic.twitter.com/7RvDjBWe3l — Barzan Sadiq (@BarzanSadiq) February 6, 2023

Yak?n yerlerden ba?layarak ülkemizin dört bir yan?ndan deprem bölgesine arama-kurtarma ekipleri ve ekipmanlar?, yard?m malzemeleri sevk edildi ve sevk ediliyor. AFAD taraf?ndan yap?lan planlamaya göre yönlendirilen ekiplere vatanda?lar?m?z da yard?mc? oluyor. — Recep Tayyip Erdo?an (@RTErdogan) February 6, 2023