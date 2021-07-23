VINCI Airports and the Haute-Savoie administrative department sign the concession contract for Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport

VINCI Airports will hold the concession for the airport under a 15-year public service delegation contract starting 1 January 2022

This new concession will focus on two main goals: an ambitious investment programme to support business and leisure air travel, and to enhance the quality of services an ambitious environmental policy for the airport, to support the energy transition in this sector



VINCI Airports and the Haute-Savoie administrative department signed the concession contract for Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport this Friday 23 July, at a ceremony attended by Martial Saddier (President of the Haute-Savoie administrative department), Nicolas Notebaert (Chief Executive Officer of VINCI Concessions and Chairman of VINCI Airports) and Sabine Granger (Head of French regional airports at VINCI Airports).

Under the contract, VINCI Airports will hold the concession for Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport for the next 15 years starting 1 January 2022 and be tasked with its management, operation, promotion and development. All the airport’s current staff will join the wholly-owned VINCI Airports subsidiary handling the Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport concession.

Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport will be able to rely on VINCI Airports’ expertise in business aviation, in particular through the VINCI Airports Executive Handling label to certify high quality of services. It will also benefit from synergies with the other airports that the group operates in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes Region (Lyon-Saint Exupéry, Lyon Bron, Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc, Grenoble Alpes Isère and Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne).

VINCI Airports will support the expansion of business and leisure air travel at Annecy Mont-Blanc with an investment plan amounting to €10 million, jointly funded by the Haute-Savoie administrative department. This investment plan will focus on three main areas: modernising the runway, enhancing the quality of services (entirely revamping the terminal) and rolling out an ambitious environmental policy to speed up the airport’s ecological transition.

The main environmental measures will include energy retrofits in the buildings, setting up photovoltaic panels for self-consumption, replacing light bulbs with LEDs, installing electric vehicle charging stations, replacing ground support vehicles with electric ones and pushing ahead with Annecy Mont-Blanc Airport’s initiatives under ACI’s* international programme aimed at reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 at the latest. VINCI Airports will also adjust landing fees according to aircraft CO 2 emissions, as it is already doing at several other airports in its network across France.

This environmental action plan for Annecy Mont-Blanc airport is part of VINCI Airports’ environmental strategy to reduce its overall CO 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 and to achieve net zero carbon emissions in two stages (at its French airports by 2030 and its 45 airports worldwide by 2050).

* Airports Council International. Its ACA (Airport Carbon Accreditation) programme is the only one geared specifically to greenhouse gas emission reduction in airports and the only international programme.