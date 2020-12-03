Cessna 551 Citation II overruns runway at Angelina County Airport, Texas, United States

On 2 December, a Cessna 551 Citation II (registered N48DK), owned by Texan company Aviation Star S II LCC operated a short domestic flight between Austin-Bergstrom Airport and Angelina County Airport, Texas, United States.

During landing at Jack Brooks Airport, however, the aircraft overran the runway and ended up in a field behind the runway.

Two people on board escaped unharmed. Dade Phelan, American real estate developer and politician who is a Republican member of the Texas House of Representatives was on board the aircraft during the mishap.

The pilot sustained minor injuries. Shortly after the crash, the pilot said to KLTV 7 when he landed the anti-lock brakes failed on the jet and so he cut them off and cut them back on, and when he did he had no brakes at all.

The Cessna 551 sustained unreported but substantial damage.

Following footage appeared on social media:

Video captures runway overrun involving U.S Republican politician Dade Phelan at Angelina County Airport, Texas. No injuries reported. https://t.co/R9BONKHkEy pic.twitter.com/tyLAreu7ID — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@breakingavnews) December 3, 2020