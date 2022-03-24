Two passengers carrying €390K, luxury watches and designer clothes arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol

Last Tuesday, Dutch Marechaussee arrested a Chinese woman and on Wednesday, the police detained a Dutch male. Both passengers were held on suspicion of money laundering. 

During a regular spotcheck by Dutch customs, the female passenger seemed to carry €390,000 in her suitcase. The Dutch male wanted to travel to Dubai, United Arab Emirates and carried two luxury watches with a total value of €200,000 and expensive designer clothes. Both were not able to explain how they got the money and goods.

Both suspects have been detained for further investigation.

