Winter weather disrupts air traffic at Amsterdam Schiphol

Flight disruptions at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport in The Netherlands as more than hundred of flights have been delayed and tens of flights have been canceled due to winter weather, a spokesperson confirmed this morning.

“We expect a disrupted flight schedule for the rest of today due to weather conditions,” the spokesperson added.

It is not clear how many flights exactly have been delayed or canceled. Passengers should contact their respective airlines for specific information about their flights and possible alternatives, or check the official website.