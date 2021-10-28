Winter timetable at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol to start on Sunday with four new destinations

The addition of four new destinations, eleven new routes and two new airlines means that this winter, 71 different airlines will be providing a direct connection from Schiphol to 256 passengers destinations worldwide.

The four new destinations for Amsterdam this winter are Bridgetown (KLM), Port of Spain (KLM), Cluj-Napoca (Blue Air) and Skellefteå (Transavia). There are also eleven new routes. These pertain to destinations that are already part of Schiphol’s network, but they will be new routes for the airlines offering them. KLM is commencing flights to Cancún and Mombasa. Marrakesh, Sharmh el-Sheikh and Innsbruck are new destinations for easyJet, Vueling will be commencing flights to Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife and Prague, American Airlines is to fly to Dallas/Fort Worth and Jet2.com has added Birmingham as a new destination this winter. In addition, PLAY (Reykjavik) and Kuwait Airways (Kuwait City) are new airlines this winter.

Quieter, cleaner, more economical planes

More airlines will also be using quieter, cleaner, more economical types of plane on routes to and from Schiphol this winter. An overview of fleet changes is presented below.

Embraer E2 KLM and Helvetic for Swiss International Air Lines

Boeing 737 MAX Blue Air, LOT Polish Airlines and Royal Air Maroc

Airbus A350-900 Delta Air Lines and Qatar Airways

Airbus A330-900 Delta Air Lines

Airbus A320neo British Airways, Egyptair, SAS Scandinavian Airlines, TAP Air Portugal

A220 Swiss International Air Lines

28 October 2021