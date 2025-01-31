WFS expands at Amsterdam Schiphol with acquisition of Menzies Aviation’s cargo operations

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS), a SATS company, has completed its acquisition of Menzies World Cargo (Amsterdam) B.V., expanding its cargo handling operations at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport.

The deal, signed in August 2024 and finalized on 31 January 2025, increases WFS’ warehouse capacity to over 50,000 square meters, strengthening service for more than 120 airline and freight forwarder customers. The acquisition, marking WFS’ 20th anniversary at Schiphol, reinforces its commitment to the airport’s cargo sector and integrates Menzies staff into its growing operations.