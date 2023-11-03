Very long queues at Amsterdam Schiphol this morning after power outage

A brief power outage at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport’s departure hall 3 led to massive queues and long lines for departing travellers.

The outage, which lasted approximately 45 minutes, caused disruptions in checking in passengers and their luggage, leading to significant delays. Passengers from various airlines, including United, Emirates, Qatar Airways, and EasyJet, were affected, with some diverted to other departure halls. The outage’s consequences for Schiphol’s departure schedule and the number of passengers missing their flights remain uncertain.

Travellers described the chaotic scene, including luggage being set aside and manual luggage checks in the dark. The airport has been working to clear the lines and return to normal operations, but it caused significant inconvenience and disruptions for travellers during the incident.