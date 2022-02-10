Valentine’s Day bouquet? Nearly 4,000 tonnes of flowers to arrive at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol

After the flowers land at Schiphol, they will be available for auction in Aalsmeer, Naaldwijk and Rijnsburg within a few hours. Some flowers even undergo a transfer as they are headed for Russia, China, Thailand or another country as their final destination.

Increase in air cargo

Schiphol processed 1.66 million tonnes of cargo in 2021. This represents an increase of almost 16% compared to 2020 (1.44 million tonnes) and 5% compared to 2019 (1.57 million tonnes). As there are fewer passengers at Schiphol these days, fewer passenger aircraft are flying. A number of slots can therefore be used for cargo flights. Together with partners from the cargo sector, Schiphol was involved in the transport of medical devices and coronavirus vaccines (among other things) in 2021. The high-tech goods flow is the largest at Schiphol, followed by flowers.

10 February 2022