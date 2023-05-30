Amsterdam Schiphol under scrutiny for insufficient protection of employees against aircraft and diesel emissions

In a recent development, Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, one of Europe’s busiest airports located in the Netherlands, has come under scrutiny for its alleged failure to adequately protect its employees against aircraft and diesel emissions.

The Dutch Labour Inspectorate (Nederlands Arbeidsinspectie) has raised concerns regarding the health and safety of Schiphol’s workforce due to exposure to potentially harmful emissions. These concerns have prompted calls for action to ensure the well-being of the airport’s employees.

According to an article published on the NL Times website on 30 May, the Dutch Labour Inspectorate has identified shortcomings in Schiphol’s safety measures and has demanded immediate action to address them. The inspectorate’s investigation revealed that some employees at the airport were exposed to excessive levels of emissions during their work.

In response to the Labour Inspectorate’s demands, Schiphol Airport released a statement on its official news website on the same day. The airport acknowledged the concerns raised and emphasized its commitment to the health and safety of its employees.

Schiphol highlighted the measures it has already implemented to mitigate emissions, such as the use of electric ground vehicles, encouraging the use of cleaner fuels, and actively participating in research to develop innovative solutions.

The airport also expressed its willingness to work closely with the inspectorate to address any identified shortcomings promptly.

Schiphol Airport’s response further stated that the airport’s management takes the health and safety of its employees seriously and that it continuously invests in measures to reduce emissions. The statement highlighted ongoing efforts to monitor air quality, conduct risk assessments, and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to find sustainable solutions. Schiphol also emphasized its commitment to complying with all relevant legal requirements and regulations regarding the protection of its employees and the environment.

As the issue gains attention, it is expected that Schiphol Airport will face increasing pressure to take immediate and effective action to protect its employees from the potential risks associated with aircraft and other emissions. The Labour Inspectorate’s demands serve as a reminder that employee well-being and environmental sustainability must remain a top priority for the aviation industry. As discussions progress, it is crucial for all stakeholders to work together to find innovative solutions that balance the need for efficient air travel with the health and safety of those who make it possible.