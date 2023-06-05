Train traffic around Amsterdam is still at a standstill due to a malfunction, including nuisance in the rest of The Netherlands

Since yesterday evening, no trains run to and from Amsterdam and Schiphol Airport. This is reported by the Dutch rail network operator ProRail. Two successive disruptions are the cause. Meanwhile, the problems have an impact on this morning’s rush hour.

The problems started yesterday afternoon after computer problems in a signal box. Train traffic started again around 20:00 (UTC+2), but soon there was a second technical failure. As a result, many travelers got stuck in Amsterdam station, including many Belgians.

ProRail tweets that the disruption will also cause disruption this morning, not only around Amsterdam, but also in the rest of the country. Travelers should follow the journey planner of the Dutch Railways (NS) or take their precautions: arrange alternative transport, postpone your train journey or do telework.

De IT-storing op de verkeersleidingspost van ProRail is helaas nog niet op gelost. ProRail en NS betreuren het dat we vannacht veel reizigers niet thuis hebben kunnen brengen en dat zij op het station hebben moeten overnachten. Lees: https://t.co/yi31DAMhMV — ProRail (@ProRail) June 5, 2023