Three crew members fined for failing alcohol tests at Amsterdam Schiphol

Dutch authorities conducted an alcohol screening operation at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on Friday morning, 29 November, resulting in fines for three crew members who exceeded the legal alcohol limit for aviation personnel.

The operation, carried out by the Aviation Supervision Team (Team Luchtvaarttoezicht) in collaboration with the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, tested 445 cabin and cockpit crew members between 7:00 AM and 10:00 AM. Three individuals failed the tests.

One male flight attendant from a foreign airline tested at 0.24% blood alcohol content (105 ?g/L), slightly exceeding the aviation limit of 0.2%. He received a fine of €275 from the Dutch Public Prosecution Service.

On the same flight, a female colleague recorded a significantly higher level of 1.43% (620 ?g/L) and was fined €1,900. A third offender, a flight attendant from another foreign airline, tested at 1.30% (565 ?g/L) and faced an €1,800 fine.

Dutch aviation regulations strictly prohibit alcohol consumption within 10 hours prior to a flight, with a maximum allowable blood alcohol concentration of 0.2%. Regular checks are conducted at Schiphol to ensure compliance and maintain passenger and crew safety.

Authorities emphasize the importance of adhering to these standards, highlighting the critical role of sobriety in aviation safety. Similar operations will continue as part of routine oversight, the authorities warned.