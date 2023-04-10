Three activists arrested during climate demonstration at Amsterdam Schiphol KLM counter

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee has arrested three activists at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration against KLM. They called on KLM to reduce the number of flights. About twenty of the activists who took part in the action in a departure hall at Schiphol have been led outside.

The demonstration started at the check-in counters of KLM, the Marechaussee reports. Extinction Rebellion wants KLM to take responsibility for the health and climate damage caused.

According to a spokeswoman for the Marechaussee, the demonstrators refused to leave the departure hall. The spokeswoman indicates that the other approximately 20 demonstrators will continue their action on the square in front of Schiphol Plaza.

The reason for the action was the proceedings that KLM previously initiated against the State. The focus was on the planned shrinkage of the airport capacity from 500,000 to 460,000 flights. The court ruled that the contraction should not be implemented.