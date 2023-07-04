Thousands of bags still not reconciled with their owners six days after technical problem at Amsterdam Schiphol

A technical malfunction with the baggage system at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam has caused a significant backlog of thousands of suitcases. The issue has affected passengers who passed through Schiphol on their way to other destinations as well as those whose journeys originated at the airport.

Airlines are blaming Schiphol for the problem, while Schiphol claims that the responsibility lies with the airlines and the baggage handling firms. Passengers have been struggling to have their bags delivered, and communication between the airlines and affected passengers has been lacking.

The responsibility for resolving the issue remains unclear, and passengers are feeling frustrated and disappointed. Some have had to purchase replacement items, while others have experienced panic and inconvenience due to lost medications.

Schiphol had a similar baggage issue last year, and incidents of luggage pile-ups have occurred in the past as well. Efforts are being made to resolve the current situation as quickly as possible.