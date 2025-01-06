Swift repairs restore Amsterdam Schiphol train services after major disruption

Train services near Amsterdam Schiphol Airport resumed at 02:00 Monday after ProRail completed repairs to a damaged overhead line ahead of schedule.

The disruption, which began Sunday afternoon, caused significant delays for passengers and airport operations. Travellers faced long taxi queues as limited service resumed later that day. Compounding the situation, winter weather also led to flight delays and cancellations earlier on Sunday.

By early Monday, the railway operator NS confirmed the train timetable had returned to normal: “The system failure that prevented any train traffic to and from Schiphol Airport for the past few hours has been resolved. Trains are now running again but the NS advises to expect disruptions and shorter trains than usual for the rest of the morning.“