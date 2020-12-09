Suspicious situation on board an aircraft at Amsterdam Schiphol, passengers evacuated

Bart Noëth
The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is investigating a suspicious situation on board an aircraft at Amsterdam Airport, The Netherlands. 

Around 15:00 (UTC +1), emergency services rushed to the aircraft. One rescue helicopter was scrambled.

Around 16:00, passengers left the aircraft. Part of Pier D is still closed for further investigation, police authorities wrote on social media.

About 16:35, police announced that the aircraft was being searched, but couldn’t provide additional information.

A man has been arrested in Haarlem, The Netherlands in connection with suspicious situation in aircraft parked.

