Study suggests trains could replace thousands of flights from Amsterdam Schiphol by 2030

A recent study by the Knowledge Institute for Mobility Policy (KiM) reveals that by 2030, trains have the potential to replace around 5,600 flights annually from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport to 13 European cities within 800 kilometres of Amsterdam.

The study examined developments in rail services connecting Amsterdam to cities such as London, Paris, Berlin, and Copenhagen. It estimates that this shift could amount to approximately 850,000 journeys each year, increasing to 1.6 million journeys by 2040, accounting for 6% and 10% of air travel on these routes, respectively.

The projections are based on reduced travel times, increased daily train options, and the potential to reduce transfer-related inconveniences and lower rail travel costs by 20%. While the study’s estimates are slightly lower than those from 2018, primarily due to a one-fifth reduction in aviation volume on these routes, the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on air travel has played a significant role in this change.