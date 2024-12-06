Strong winds disrupt Dutch transportation, cancel over 100 flights at Amsterdam Airport

Severe winds across the Netherlands on Friday caused significant disruptions, with over 100 flights cancelled at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol and widespread effects on rail, road, and maritime traffic.

Key Impacts

Weather Warnings : KNMI issued a code yellow alert for 10 of 12 provinces, with wind gusts ranging from 75 to 120 km/h, particularly in coastal and northern regions.

Air Travel : Over 100 flights were cancelled at Schiphol, with passengers advised to expect delays and further cancellations.

Rail and Road Disruptions : Fallen trees obstructed train tracks in multiple locations. Road closures included the Markerwaard dike and sections of the A15 motorway due to accidents caused by strong winds.

Maritime Restrictions: The Ramspol storm surge barrier near Kampen was closed to protect against flooding, halting shipping traffic temporarily.

The adverse weather highlights the challenges posed by extreme conditions on vital infrastructure and transportation networks across the Netherlands.