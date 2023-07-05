Storm Poly in The Netherlands: hundreds of flights cancelled, rail traffic paralysed

By
André Orban
-
0
10
Thunderstorm © Bidgee on Wikipedia

Storm Poly paralyses the Netherlands: wind peaks up to 146 km/h, hundreds of flights cancelled at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, rail traffic is interrupted.

Code red was triggered by the Dutch meteorological institute in several provinces of the Netherlands due to strong gusts caused by storm Poly. It is the most violent summer storm ever recorded in the Netherlands, with peaks of up to 146 km/h.

At Amsterdam Schiphol airport, hundreds of flights are cancelled. Rail traffic in the north of the country was also interrupted. Motorists are advised to avoid driving. In neighbouring Flanders, code yellow has been extended until 13:00.

