Start of summer schedule at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol with 9 new destinations

Airlines are adding nine new destinations to Schiphol’s network. KLM will be flying to Austin in the United States. TUI will be going to Dakar in Senegal, Kavala in Greece and Djerba and Enfidha in Tunisia. easyJet will be flying from Schiphol to Brindisi in Italy and is adding Milan Bergamo as a destination this summer. And Saudia will be flying to and from Jeddah. Ninth addition to Schiphol’s network will be East Midlands flown by Flybe.

Airlines at Schiphol add to existing routes

TUI fly will start flying to Skiathos, Hurghada, Boa Vista and the Turkish destinations Antalya, Bodrum and Dalaman this summer. The latter will also be offered by the airline Sun Express. Transavia will be flying to Ponta Delgada and Riga, Vueling to Copenhagen, Jet2.com to Birmingham and Air Transat to Montreal. This summer, easyJet is adding Kefalonia and Pisa to its destinations. ITA Airways, a new airline at Schiphol, will replace Alitalia on existing routes to Milan and Rome. Amelia, a newcomer at Schiphol this summer, will be flying from Schiphol to Strasbourg twice daily. Flybe will launch three destinations from Amsterdam to the United Kingdom: Belfast City, Birmingham and London Heathrow.

Recommencement of routes after COVID-19 interruptions

Recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen at Schiphol. Several routes will be recommenced after having been paused for some time. See the overview below: