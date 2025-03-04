Solar panels blind pilots approaching Amsterdam Schiphol; runway closed for two hours when sunny

Pilots landing at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport are facing significant visibility issues due to glare from a nearby solar park. After weeks of accumulating complaints, the aviation sector has decided to temporarily close the Polderbaan runway for two hours during sunny mornings, as reported by NH Nieuws.

For the time being, landings on the Polderbaan will be suspended between 10:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. whenever the sun is shining. Various stakeholders in the aviation industry, organized under the Integral Safety Management System (ISMS), have called on the municipality and the Ministry of Infrastructure to implement long-term solutions.

The problem originates from De Groene Energie Corridor (DGEC), a solar park located between the Rotterpolderplein junction and the village of Zwanenburg. Positioned close to the A9 highway towards Haarlem, the solar park lies directly under the approach route for the Polderbaan, creating hazardous glare for pilots.

In response, the municipality of Haarlemmermeer has urged the owner of the solar park, independent green energy producer Energy Solutions Group, to take immediate action. “DGEC has indicated that it understands the urgency and will investigate various possible measures that they can take quickly. In addition, research is being conducted into a definitive solution,” stated the office of the mayor and aldermen in a letter to the municipal council last week.

Aviation authorities are working to minimize the closure of the Polderbaan, as its reduced availability increases noise pollution in surrounding areas. The temporary measure is set to remain in place until March 23, or earlier if a viable solution is found.

Source: Zonnepark Schiphol doet pijn aan de ogen: Polderbaan bij zonnig weer dicht door schittering (NH Nieuws)